Konami has confirmed that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will launch on 15th October 2026 during today's Xbox Showcase.

The thing is, you might have noticed that the Switch logo was missing from the line-up at the end of the trailer, raising a very important question: is it even coming to Nintendo's console anymore? Well, worry not, it is... we just don't know when, exactly.

Konami has clarified that Belmont's Curse is heading to the Switch in 2026, but a release date and details on pre-orders will be announced "at a later time".

Of course, there's every chance that details will be shared during the rumoured Nintendo Direct, which is supposedly said to be airing next week. It seems weird, however, that Nintendo would want to host its own trailer given that Xbox has beaten it to the punch.

The more likely scenario is that the Switch version needs more time in the oven, and so a firm release date has not been decided at the time of writing. Why Konami didn't see fit to launch a native Switch 2 version is beyond us, but there we go.

Either way, we'll keep you posted!