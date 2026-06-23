Update []: A Square Enix PR representative has now provided an official response to GameSpot, stating the assets for the Kingdom Hearts Collection were created by the development team "without the use of generative AI" and "issues" on the box art were a result of "human error".
“We’re aware of feedback regarding recent Kingdom Hearts visuals. These assets were created by our development team without the use of generative AI, and the issues resulted from human error. Quality is extremely important to us, and updated assets have been implemented where appropriate.”
As noted, Square Enix has now implemented updated assets. You can find out more in the original story below.