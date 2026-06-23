Kingdom Hearts Collection
Image: Square Enix

Update []: A Square Enix PR representative has now provided an official response to GameSpot, stating the assets for the Kingdom Hearts Collection were created by the development team "without the use of generative AI" and "issues" on the box art were a result of "human error".

“We’re aware of feedback regarding recent Kingdom Hearts visuals. These assets were created by our development team without the use of generative AI, and the issues resulted from human error. Quality is extremely important to us, and updated assets have been implemented where appropriate.”

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube849k

As noted, Square Enix has now implemented updated assets. You can find out more in the original story below.

Original Story: [Tue 23rd Jun, 2026 04:45 BST]:

Earlier this month, Square Enix revealed it would be releasing a physical version of the Kingdom Hearts Collection on the Switch 2.

Apart from the fact it's a Game-Key Card release, there was also some debate about the key art on the western retail box and the alleged use of AI. Square Enix did respond to these claims at the time, but it's now reportedly changed the local box art.

This has been highlighted in a post on Reddit. As you can see, this update appears to replace the local box art with the same cover as Japan's current listings, which supposedly uses the "original untouched" artwork by Tetsuya Nomura.

Instead of buildings, this artwork features clouds in the backdrop and also has the characters in different places. Donald Duck's "4 finger" hand is not on display, either.

Although the box art may have been replaced, nothing else about the Switch 2 retail version appears to have changed - with the game case still listing the title as a Game-Key Card. This collection will arrive for the Switch 2 on 8th October 2026.

What do you make of this? Will you be picking up the physical or digital version of the Kingdom Hearts Collection on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

[source reddit.com, via nintendoeverything.com]