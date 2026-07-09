Disney Dreamlight Valley has just grown with yet another expansion: Honeyglow Woods.
Available now on Switch and Switch 2, the new content focuses primarily on the characters of Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet as you enter a magical gate to explore the world of Honeyglow Woods. If you've already got the base game, this new expansion will cost £13.99 / $16.99, but otherwise you can grab a bundle for £39.99 / $49.99.
It all looks very charming, but let's see what's actually in store for us with the official description:
As you journey deeper into the Honeyglow Woods, you'll discover enchanting new places inspired by the world of Winnie the Pooh, each filled with its own atmosphere, secrets, and stories to uncover.
Wander through the flower-filled meadows of Drowsybloom Acre, splash through misty marshes in the Gloommeadow or brave the deeper woods hidden beyond the fog to eventually uncover the hidden Nectar Apiary, where the source of the Woods' troubles quietly waits.
Along the way, you'll share heartfelt moments with Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet. Play games of hide-and-seek with Pooh, help Eeyore search for his missing tail, and encourage Piglet to find courage in the face of fear, all while restoring the warmth that once filled this magical place.