Disney Dreamlight Valley has just grown with yet another expansion: Honeyglow Woods.

Available now on Switch and Switch 2, the new content focuses primarily on the characters of Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet as you enter a magical gate to explore the world of Honeyglow Woods. If you've already got the base game, this new expansion will cost £13.99 / $16.99, but otherwise you can grab a bundle for £39.99 / $49.99.

It all looks very charming, but let's see what's actually in store for us with the official description: