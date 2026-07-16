In June, Square Enix announced it was bringing a brand-new HD-2D Final Fantasy turn-based adventure to the Switch 1 & 2.

Following the initial reveal, it has now released a new trailer highlighting the art style of Final Fantasy Resonance and it looks just as stunning as previous Square Enix games featuring HD-2D graphics.

As for the gameplay, players can expect a strategic battle system, dramatic story and cutscenes, voiced characters as well as Chocobo and airship travel. You'll also be able to bolster your party with "Visions" - aka echoes of beloved Final Fantasy characters.

Here's some PR about the protagonist Rain and this new adventure:

The Kingdom of Knights, Grandshelt.

Its people lived peaceful lives, blessed by the power of crystals. Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander.

Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes.

Though Rain and Lasswell narrowly survive, their airship is wrecked, and their comrades have fallen… When Rain and Lasswell return, they find Grandshelt under attack by the armored man—Veritas of the Dark. They manage to rescue the king, but once again suffer a crushing defeat. To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt. At this moment, none of them could have imagined the turbulent fate that awaited them. And so, their quest began…

This title will release on 22nd October 2026 and pre-orders are now live on Square Enix's website and elsewhere online. The Switch 2 version is confirmed to be a Game-Key Card release.

This latest trailer follows some other announcements from Square Enix this week, including Switch 2 versions of the first two Octopath Traveler games and Star Ocean: The Second Story R.