Square Enix has revealed Final Fantasy Resonance, a new entry in the series that boasts HD-2D visuals and turn-based battles.
Characters from other entries will also make appearances.
Resonance will launch on the Switch 1 and 2 on 22nd October 2026.
Breaking...
Comments 12
Well I thought it looked very Final Fantasy like and I was absolutely not disappointed. Hopefully this does well and we get more new 2D/Turn based Final Fantasy games
So far this is the only thing in this Direct worth watching it for and it isn't even all that hype. But maybe these last few minutes of the Direct will redeem it...
EDIT - welp they showed like 2 seconds of Tales of Eternia Remastered, so I guess that's something.
EDIT 2 - other than the surprise of KH4 the rest was lame.
It's apparently based on the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. I would like to have seen something more original, but hopefully like Octopath 0 it will feel like a full, meaty console game...
Looks cool. Surprised it's coming so soon. It's also not the HD-2D game I was expecting.
Nice that this finally had a console treatment, if it had a physical release I may pick it up.
@Hippolytus I always wanted them to do BE but more... Gooder
I was interested until the part about summoning characters from past games. That just screams “cash-in”.
@LastFootnote Glad I wasn't the only person turned off by that.
@LastFootnote Same. Was super excited at first that this was a new FF in an HD-2S style, but it may not be what i want.
October is so stacked because of GTA
Honestly, this looks nice enough, but seriously too much HD-2D from Square lately. We are getting multiple games in this style from Square yearly now and I sort of feel like they’re overdoing it. I was almost sold on the Adventures of Elliot, but now I’m sort of wondering which one I want.
New HD 2D turn based final fantasy? Yeah, okay, I'm all in!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...