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Nintendo has this week added an F-Zero soundtrack to its mobile music app for Switch Online subscribers.

This time it's the album for the Switch Online battle royale title, F-Zero 99. It comes loaded with 44 tracks in total and has a runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Here's every song included in this latest update:

Nintendo Music - F-Zero 99 Soundtrack (10th July 2026)

Opening Theme Mute City Big Blue Sand Ocean Death Wind Silence Port Town Red Canyon White Land I White Land II Fire Field Finish - Top 3 Finish Results You Lost Lucky Bumper Theme Lucky Bumper Ending Select Time Team Battle Complete Opening Theme - Grand Prix End of Final Race - Grand Prix Ending Theme Top 3 - Grand Prix Elite Rank Promotion ??? - Mute City Remix ??? - Big Blue Remix ??? - Sand Ocean Remix ??? - Death Wind Remix ??? - Silence Remix Opening Theme - Submenu Credits Opening Theme - Frozen World Tour Results - Frozen World Tour End of Final Race - Frozen World Tour Top 3 - Frozen World Tour Opening Theme - Mini World Tour Results - Mini World Tour Top 3 - Mini World Tour Opening Theme - Meteor Grand Prix Results - Meteor Grand Prix Top 3 - Meteor Grand Prix Opening Theme - Festival World Tour Results - Festival World Tour Top 3 - Festival World Tour

If you haven't already played this game, we called it a brilliant revival, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.

This latest update for Nintendo Music follows one earlier this week which added more "Free Roam" tracks from Mario Kart World. Apart from F-Zero 99's album, the app also has the SNES and N64 F-Zero soundtracks.