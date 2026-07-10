Nintendo has this week added an F-Zero soundtrack to its mobile music app for Switch Online subscribers.

This time it's the album for the Switch Online battle royale title, F-Zero 99. It comes loaded with 44 tracks in total and has a runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Here's every song included in this latest update:

Nintendo Music - F-Zero 99 Soundtrack (10th July 2026)

  1. Opening Theme
  2. Mute City
  3. Big Blue
  4. Sand Ocean
  5. Death Wind
  6. Silence
  7. Port Town
  8. Red Canyon
  9. White Land I
  10. White Land II
  11. Fire Field
  12. Finish - Top 3
  13. Finish
  14. Results
  15. You Lost
  16. Lucky Bumper Theme
  17. Lucky Bumper Ending
  18. Select Time
  19. Team Battle Complete
  20. Opening Theme - Grand Prix
  21. End of Final Race - Grand Prix
  22. Ending Theme
  23. Top 3 - Grand Prix
  24. Elite Rank Promotion
  25. ??? - Mute City Remix
  26. ??? - Big Blue Remix
  27. ??? - Sand Ocean Remix
  28. ??? - Death Wind Remix
  29. ??? - Silence Remix
  30. Opening Theme - Submenu
  31. Credits
  32. Opening Theme - Frozen World Tour
  33. Results - Frozen World Tour
  34. End of Final Race - Frozen World Tour
  35. Top 3 - Frozen World Tour
  36. Opening Theme - Mini World Tour
  37. Results - Mini World Tour
  38. Top 3 - Mini World Tour
  39. Opening Theme - Meteor Grand Prix
  40. Results - Meteor Grand Prix
  41. Top 3 - Meteor Grand Prix
  42. Opening Theme - Festival World Tour
  43. Results - Festival World Tour
  44. Top 3 - Festival World Tour

If you haven't already played this game, we called it a brilliant revival, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.

This latest update for Nintendo Music follows one earlier this week which added more "Free Roam" tracks from Mario Kart World. Apart from F-Zero 99's album, the app also has the SNES and N64 F-Zero soundtracks.

What do you think of this latest update for Nintendo Music? Have you played much of F-Zero 99? Let us know in the comments.