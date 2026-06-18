It seems Street Fighter 6 fans won't have to wait too long for the next batch of DLC fighters, with Capcom confirming the new character Yasmine will be arriving on 3rd August 2026.

Alongside this news is a first-look gameplay trailer. This character will be available in the "Year 4" Character Pass, or she can be purchased separately. Here's a bit about her courtesy of Capcom's official PR:

"Hailing from the Philippines, Yasmine will rush you down with her skills in Eskrima on August 3! Pay close attention to her movement lest you be on the wrong side of her karambit.

"Yasmine can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins and the owners of the Year 4 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to her when she releases."

Yasmine will eventually be joined by Arjun (autumn 2026), Bosch (spring 2027) and the guest character Tifa (early 2027) from Square Enix's Final Fantasy series. You can get teaser of each of these upcoming DLC releases in the trailer below:

You can learn more about Street Fighter 6 in our review here on Nintendo Life. There's also a demo available on the Nintendo eShop. The latest entry recently surpassed a combined total of seven million sales worldwide.