Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 has now surpassed a whopping 7 million copies sold.

Initially released in 2023, a Switch 2 port followed on 5th June 2025 as part of the console's launch line-up. While 7 million is a mighty impressive number, it has still yet to beat Street Fighter V, which is the best-selling entry at 7.90 million.

We think it's highly likely, however, that Capcom can shift at least another million units. The developer continues to support Street Fighter 6 and has just announced the Year 4 expansion alongside confirmation that Final Fantasy VII's Tifa will be added as a playable character.

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An achievement all thanks to you. We're eternally grateful that Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 7 million copies worldwide! pic.twitter.com/TtXwYlBxZf June 8, 2026

"An achievement all thanks to you. We're eternally grateful that Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 7 million copies worldwide!"

It has, however, comfortably surpassed Street Fighter II at 6.30 million. Note that this is the original The World Warrior release on the SNES and does not include the title's numerous revisions.

We absolutely love Street Fighter 6 and awarded it a much-deserved score of 8/10 in our review. We had some qualms with the dropped frame rate in World Tour mode, and some of the visuals lack polish compared to other platforms, but it's easily the best entry in the series in bloomin' ages.

Meanwhile, film fans can look forward to the release of the Street Fighter movie, which Shoryukens its way into cinemas on 16th October 2026. It actually looks pretty neat, and really leans into the franchise's absurdity.