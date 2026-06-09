The recent Xbox showcase included an awesome reveal for Spyro: A Realm Beyond; the first mainline Spyro adventure since 2008. It's currently scheduled to launch in 2027 for the Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, Paul Yan, the studio head over at Toys for Bob, expressed a desire for A Realm Beyond to be the "first of many" new Spyro titles. He stressed the need for the developer to take risks, noting how leaning into nostalgia too much can potentially result in a straight-up rehash.

"Our goal is that we want Spyro to live on for a long time. We want not just one new game, but many new games. We hope that this is the first of many. So we're going to have to take some risks. We're going to have to move into new territory, and our goal is to make sure that that evolution is always speaking to something that is authentic and reverential to building on the foundation of what is truly Spyro, and then we'll take some leaps."

Viewers will have no doubt noted Spyro's slightly altered appearance in the debut trailer, with the beloved dragon now sporting larger wings and a pretty flash quiff in his hair. The expanded wingspan seemingly allows Spyro to freely glide through the air in a manner not possible during normal gameplay in previous games; you would have had to pick up a specific power-up to soar into the sky.

Yan addressed this directly in another interview with Xbox:

"Visually, we’ve made some subtle changes to suggest he’s grown since the last we saw him – most notably, we’ve enhanced his wingspan so that he can be much more capable in flight. But this is absolutely the same Spyro you know and love, and that’s why we’re so thrilled to have Tom Kenny back to voice him! Tom’s performance delivers the plucky youthful courage that is such an important aspect of Spyro’s personality."

Tom Kenny is, of course, the most well-known voice actor for Spyro, who worked on Spyro 2 and 3 on the PS1 alongside a number of additional sequels before returning for the Reignited Trilogy in 2018.

If Toys for Bob can deliver a banger with its new Spyro title, we think it's entirely possible that the character could well become a major player in the games industry once again. All of our fingers and toes are crossed; we want nothing more than to see Spyro thrive once again.