Following the announcement Deltarune Chapter 5 will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 on 24th June 2026, Toby Fox has shared an update about Deltarune Chapter 6.

In the latest newsletter, it's mentioned how this particular chapter is "developing well" and that it's actually been easier to make than others. In fact, it's going so well, development on Chapter 7 might be underway before the end of 2026.

Here's the update and what exactly the team has been working on in Chapter 6:

Chapter 6 Progress Update

Chapter 6 is developing well.

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Cutscenes / NPC interactions: Making good progress.

Making good progress. Overworld gameplay: We’ve created all the basic gimmicks of the chapter. (Gimmick = climbing, puzzles, etc.) Now, we need to create a few more rooms utilizing these gimmicks.

We’ve created all the basic gimmicks of the chapter. (Gimmick = climbing, puzzles, etc.) Now, we need to create a few more rooms utilizing these gimmicks. Normal enemies & bullets: Mostly complete.

Mostly complete. Boss & bullets: We are working on the bullets of the last battle of the chapter.

This Chapter is easier to make than the others, so the development is going quite fast.

This sounds crazy, but it’s not unrealistic that some staff members may start working on Chapter 7 before the end of the year.

When more is shared about Deltarune Chapter 6 and 7, we'll be sure to provide an update. For now, the focus is on the fifth chapter, arriving later this month. You can see what it's about in the trailer in our previous post: