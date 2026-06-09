It's time, Deltarun-ers! Toby Fox's 8-4 popped up in the Nintendo Direct to reveal that Deltarune Chapter 5 will launch on Switch 1 & 2 on 24th June.
We got a closer look at some gameplay, showcasing more of the series' classic writing and 'bullet hell' turn-based battles. It looks like... more Deltarune — and hey, that's not a bad thing!
As ever, the next chapter will be a free update to all Deltarune owners.
Keen to keep the anticipation coming, the trailer even teased that Chapter 6 "is waiting", so we know that Fox has even more in store.
This is a breaking story, we'll update with more info shortly.
Comments 5
I should probably play this game. I always like the trailers with the funny doggy. What the hell am I doing not playing this?
My roommate was super excited so that's neat. Did seem odd the trailer mostly just spotlighted stuff already in the game.
DELTARUNE IN 15 DAYS!
HIGHLIGHT OF THE DIRECT!
Oh boy, I'm seeing a lot of yellow flowers here.
Ah. Yeah. Groovy to the maximillion!
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