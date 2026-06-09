It's time, Deltarun-ers! Toby Fox's 8-4 popped up in the Nintendo Direct to reveal that Deltarune Chapter 5 will launch on Switch 1 & 2 on 24th June.

We got a closer look at some gameplay, showcasing more of the series' classic writing and 'bullet hell' turn-based battles. It looks like... more Deltarune — and hey, that's not a bad thing!

As ever, the next chapter will be a free update to all Deltarune owners.

Keen to keep the anticipation coming, the trailer even teased that Chapter 6 "is waiting", so we know that Fox has even more in store.

This is a breaking story, we'll update with more info shortly.