Ahead of Sonic's 35th anniversary celebrations this week, another Sonic Frontiers game rating has appeared online.

Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition for Switch 2 has now been rated by PEGI. The title was previously rated in South Korea, and last week, physical copies began appearing on shelves. Sega hasn't officially announced anything yet, but according to the box art, this new version of Sonic Frontiers is "enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2" and includes "updates & bonus content".

As previously mentioned, the back of the box notes the extra content includes "Sights, Sounds, and Speed", "Sonic's Birthday Bash", "The Final Horizon" story campaign, bonus in-game items, a digital art book and a mini soundtrack. As also highlighted, the retail version appears to be a Game-Key Card release.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

Sega of America's Sonic Birthday livestream event, doubling as a charity fundraiser supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will take place tomorrow on YouTube and Twitch. It's filled with special guests, gameplay activities and more. Sega is also hosting a Japanese livestream for Sonic this week, which will apparently include new information on select titles.