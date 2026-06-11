Capcom has been experimenting quite a bit with different perspectives in the Resident Evil franchise recently. It started with the introduction of third-person mode in Resident Evil Village, a game that was fully first-person at launch. This was then expanded in this year's Resident Evil Requiem, which let you switch between first and third-person views for both protagonists: Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy.

According to a recent Q&A session with producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi (thanks, GamesRadar+), however, there will be no such option in the upcoming remake, Resident Evil Veronica. Despite the original featuring dual protagonists – Claire and Chris Redfield – the game will be presented entirely in third-person.

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This isn't a massive surprise, mind you. All of the RE Engine remakes so far, including 2, 3, and 4, have been in third-person. It's also worth considering that first-person was primarily recommended for Grace in Requiem due to her inexperience with bio-organic weapons, thus presenting a more horror-focused campaign. Both Claire and Chris, following on from the Raccoon City incident, are more or less veterans at this point.

Hirabayashi-san explains that the footage seen in the debut trailer for Veronica was deliberately presented in first-person to misdirect viewers. And sure, while most of us were pretty convinced that it was an RE game from the off, there was still a modicum of doubt until Claire herself popped up on-screen. The producer also hinted that the opening scene from the trailer might not even be in the final game, though we personally highly doubt that.

This will no doubt come as good news to those not so keen on first-person Resi games, and we reckon it's probably the right decision for a remake like Veronica. We'll keep you updated on more news regarding the upcoming title as soon as we hear more.