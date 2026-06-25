To kick off the latest Capcom Spotlight this week, Capcom announced a new Monster Hunter Stories 3 paid DLC side-story focused on Rudy.

It's all about the young Felyne and explores the origin of the "Royal Felyne", which dates back to the original title Monster Hunter Stories. Here's a bit from the game's director about this:

"Rudy's ancestry can be traced back to a legendary Felyne that once saved the world. Rudy's ancestor is none other than Navirou from Monster Hunter Stories. Due to a series of bizarre phenomena, fate reunites Navirou with his descendant, Rudy sending the story down an unexpected path. Nergigante, the Elder Dragon, appeared at the end of the trailer, but sadly, it will not be available as a Monster. However, it is possible to challenge the powerful Elder Dragon.

See for yourself how the story unfolds. Additional Side Story: Rudy will be available after this presentation on each respective platform. For those who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition or Premium Deluxe Edition, Additional Side Story: Rudy will be playable later today."

Alongside this, Capcom has also announced Royal Monsters will now appear in the field as part of a free update. This launches alongside Rudy's side story today.

Capcom has also made an update to the final battle. If you load a completed save file, you can now challenge a harder version of this battle. And if you complete this, "almost all existing monsters will become Royal Monsters and appear in the field", allowing you to take on more difficult monsters.