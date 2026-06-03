Yacht Club Games previously mentioned how Mina The Hollower was "make-or-break" for the indie developer, and it seems the game's lengthy development cycle has officially paid off.

In an update after last week's launch, the team has now revealed Mina has officially sold 300,000 copies in its first three days on the market. The title has not only been made available on the Switch and Switch 2, but also PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Speaking to Bloomberg, studio co-founder and director Sean Velasco said the strong sales would allow the developer to continue operating without having to make cuts or take outside investment, at least in the foreseeable future.

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Velasco mentioned last year how 200,000 sales of the new title would be "really, really great" and 500,000 sales would be "golden". More recently, he revealed his ambitious goal of shifting one million copies, claiming he would even be "disappointed" if Mina didn't reach that amount.

With Mina The Hollower now in the hands of players, Yacht Club plans to spend its time marketing the title, fixing some bugs and patching Mina's adventure. If we hear any significant updates about the game's sales, we'll let you know.