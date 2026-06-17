Capcom has announced that Mega Man: Dual Override, the latest (and long-overdue) entry in the action-platformer series, will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne from 26th - 30th August.

We've not seen much from the game so far, which isn't a big surprise considering its vague 2027 release window, but being playable at Gamescom hopefully means we're also due a new trailer pretty soon.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will also be playable at the event. As a reminder, the upcoming DLC expansion will come bundled with the main game when it launches on the Switch 2 on 9th October 2026. Finally, Onimusha: Way of the Sword will make an appearance ahead of its release on 25th September 2026. Those on PS5 can download a demo for this one right now, but if not, this might prove a good opportunity to test it out.

Around 60 playable demo stations will be set up at Gamescom in Hall 9, Booth A070. eSports activities will also be available for Street Fighter 6 if the mood strikes, but we suspect most folks will be keen to try out Capcom's upcoming titles instead.

Although seemingly absent from Gamescom, Resident Evil Veronica has also been confirmed for the Switch 2 and is due to launch in 2027. A full remake of Code Veronica, it sees the return of Claire Redfield following the events of Resident Evil 2 as she searches for her brother, Chris.