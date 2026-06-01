May 2026 is now a thing of the past, which means this year's Mental Health Awareness Month has come to a close.

Which obviously means that everyone is now fully clued up and cognisant of their own mental health and the importance of a fit and unfettered mind to accompany the body, right? Job done, everyone! Back pats and congrats all 'round - catch you next May for the annual check-in...

What's that? That's not how it works, you say? Ah, but let's imagine for a moment it did...

Okay. As June kicks off and the mid-year hump approaches, we thought it worth highlighting a recent video put together by our lovely video producer, Mai. Featuring 10 excellent, reflective games that put mental health as a primary focus, they also happen to be some of the best games on the system(s).

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Life can be tough sometimes and it shouldn't be just one month in the year to raise awareness. As great as movies and TV shows are at representing mental health, we think video games do it best. Join Mai as she goes through some games which explore mental health respectfully and also happen to be good games!

Just remember, you're not alone.

Here's to a healthy headspace and continually spreading awareness. Let us know in the comments if there are other games that fit the bill for you.