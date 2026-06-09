Capcom was relentless with the game reveals in the recent Nintendo Direct, and has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 - Devil Hunter Edition will launch on the Switch 2 on 23rd June 2026.
Boasting 60fps gameplay in both docked and handheld modes, you'll take on the roles of Dante, Vergil, Nero, and V and battle hoards of demons with various battle mechanics.
Extra content comes in the form of character colours, battle tracks, and devil-breaker weapons for Nero.
"The latest entry in the over-the-top action series slashes its way onto Nintendo Switch 2, armed with an array of downloadable content! Dive head-first into the game's signature blend of high-octane action and otherworldly original characters – including Dante's longtime rival and fan-favorite Vergil as a playable character! Enjoy the combination of blistering speed and lush visuals in 60 fps in both TV and handheld modes. Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition launches for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 23. Pre-orders are available now."