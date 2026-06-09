Capcom was relentless with the game reveals in the recent Nintendo Direct, and has confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 - Devil Hunter Edition will launch on the Switch 2 on 23rd June 2026.

Boasting 60fps gameplay in both docked and handheld modes, you'll take on the roles of Dante, Vergil, Nero, and V and battle hoards of demons with various battle mechanics.

Extra content comes in the form of character colours, battle tracks, and devil-breaker weapons for Nero.