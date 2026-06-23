It's been an action-packed year for Capcom so far, and it's got even more on the way. Following a bunch of announcements earlier this month at other events, it's now announced its own showcase.

This next Capcom Spotlight, scheduled to take place later this week on 25th June 2026, will be a "roughly 30-minute livestream" featuring the "latest news and updates" about its announced line up of games.

The focus will be on titles such as Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. For now, you can check out the teaser trailer above, and you'll be able to watch the showcase on YouTube.

Capcom also recently revealed Resident Evil Veronica and Monster Hunter Wilds will be coming to the Switch 2 in the future. And this week it's released Devil May Cry 5 on the platform.