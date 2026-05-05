NIS America is bringing two of Falcom's best Trails games to Switch 2 later this year.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure will be getting Switch 2 releases in Fall 2026. Both of these rereleases will feature 4K resolution, 120fps, and Mouse Mode support.

You'll be able to buy both games separately or as a bundle, with a physical release for the duo also confirmed.. However, for those who own the games on Switch 1, we don't know whether you'll be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 versions.

So, a bit of a strange rerelease given that both games are on Switch already. But the frame rate boost is pretty nice, especially as a very small handful of areas were a little stuttery.

Make sure you check out the trailers for both games along with a rundown of each of them below:

Trails from Zero

Revisit Crossbell in this exciting chapter from the renowned The Legend of Heroes series! The site of an ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, Crossbell has developed into a prosperous city-state and one of the continent’s leading economic centers. After three years away from his hometown, Lloyd Bannings returns in order to follow his late brother's footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds he's been assigned to the Special Support Section, a new division that handles odd jobs and minor requests. He meets his new teammates, which include Elie MacDowell, the granddaughter of the city's mayor; Randy Orlando, a womanizing ex-soldier; and Tio Plato, a young tech genius. Features: - Welcome to Crossbell: An exciting story arc in the Trails universe is about to begin in this iconic city-state! Experience a rich and refreshing game world that is teeming with secrets and adventures.

- A Scenic City: With enhanced visuals and HD textures, the city-state of Crossbell has never looked better. The new consoles can support up to 120 FPS and even up to 4k resolution! Switch between original and upscaled textures.

- Your City, Your Story: High-Speed Mode lets you cruise through the city at your preferred pace. Blaze through battles or savor the story—you decide! Nintendo Switch 2 features mouse support, too!

Trails to Azure

The story of aspiring hero Lloyd Bannings continues in Trails to Azure! Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions. However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future...

Features: - The Fate of the City-State: Play through the finale of the Crossbell arc, a key thread within the Trails universe. What lies ahead for Lloyd Bannings and his ragtag squad of allies?

- Crossbell’s Finest Forces: Experience new combat features introduced by Trails to Azure, including Burst, Back Attack, and even your own customizable car. Also, meet a few familiar faces from the Trails of

Cold Steel series!

- Power from the Past: Import save data from Trails from Zero for a different story experience, including additional conversations and alternate dialogue! Enjoy this sequel with up to 120 FPS or at 4K resolution using either original or upscaled textures.

Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure make up the Crossbell Duology, and are the second arc of the entire Trails series. The most recent release landed earlier this year in Trails Beyond the Horizon, and that's part of the fourth arc.

But, even if you have no interest in the rest of the series, Zero and Azure are both excellent RPGs. We reviewed their original releases back in 2022 and 2023, so read those if you're curious!