Brace for impact, punctuation fans, because after being announced for Japan earlier this month, Spike Chunsoft has today opened pre-orders for the Western edition of STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT, confirming that it'll be coming to Europe and North America on 29th October.

For those who missed the initial 2024 announcement, Re:Boot follows Elite as the second remake of the acclaimed Xbox 360 visual novel. This one boasts remapped visuals and new narrative content (hello, new ending scenario!), with an entirely remade score by composer Tsuyoshi Abo.

Here's a brief rundown of the new features and a handful of screens from Spike Chunsoft:

An Easier-to-Read Scenario

Based on the scenario from STEINS;GATE ELITE, the story has been refined to be more evenly paced, with an overall smoother reading experience. Additionally, along with new dialogue and narrative text, a brand-new worldline and ending scenario have been added, bringing players a story never before seen. The game features a substantially expanded volume of text, delivering a richer story experience.

All voices and music are newly recorded!

All in-game voices have been re-recorded. Furthermore, all in-game background music has been remade by composer Takeshi Abo.

Refined Graphics

All characters, backgrounds, and event still images have been redrawn from scratch, resulting in a major visual revamp. Compared to the original Xbox 360 version, the number of event still images has approximately doubled, while the number of background visuals has increased by roughly 20%! A vast amount of visuals delivers an even more immersive experience.

Dynamic Character Expression with E-mote

By utilizing the next-generation animation tool “E-mote”, characters are brought to life with vivid realism. From subtle changes in facial expressions to natural breathing, these nuances take immersion in the story to new heights.

The game is now available to pre-order in both a Standard and Steelbook Edition on Switch 1 & 2, both of which come with a sticker bundled in — because the backs of our laptops aren't full enough already. Hey, looking at the box art, it seems to be a full on-cart release, too.

Re:Boot launches in Japan at the end of August, so it's nice to hear that we won't have much longer to wait before it heads West.