Steins;Gate, one of the most-acclaimed visual novels of the past two decades and the most popular entry in MAGES.'s Science Adventure series, is getting a fresh new remake later this year on Switch 1 & 2.

MAGES. has announced that Steins;Gate Re:Boot will launch in Japan on 20th August 2026 (via Gematsu). Now, we know Spike Chunsoft will be publishing the game in the west, but it hasn't confirmed whether we'll be getting it day-and-date with Japan.

However, there's some hope: the Japanese release will support various support Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and English. So at the very least, an import or a peek on the Japanese eShop will be possible.

Revealed back in October 2024, Re:Boot is the second remake of the 2009 Xbox 360 visual novel following Steins;Gate Elite, which incorporated animated cutscenes from the anime and, for the Switch version, a Famicom-inspired game called 8-bit ADV Steins;Gate. There's also a direct sequel, STEINS;GATE 0.

This new remake promises new visuals, refined UI, and some additional story beats. You can see the game in-action thanks to a brand new gameplay trailer, but here's what we know so far according to the Steam page:

STEINS;GATE follows a ragtag group of tech-savvy students led by Rintaro Okabe, whose latest invention accidentally gains the ability to send messages to the past, unleashing the power to alter history itself. As global conspiracies stir and timelines begin to twist, the curtain rises on a future steeped in chaos. --- Characters, artwork, and the user interface have been completely refreshed in this reboot, while an original new scenario expands the world's story. Akihabara has been recreated with stunning realism and depth, drawing you deeper than ever into its streets and secrets. Character designer huke returns with redesigned outfits and accessories that bring a contemporary flair to the cast. The cityscape has been meticulously reconstructed using authentic references from the era, adding new layers of nostalgic immersion.

With brand-new scenarios and optimized systems, both newcomers and longtime fans can experience STEINS;GATE like never before, a true reboot of the legendary story of time and fate. Gameplay Features: - Your choices shape the fate of the characters and the world itself! Featuring multiple endings that branch based on your decisions.

- A text-based adventure where controlling Rintaro’s phone can alter the course of destiny.

- Beautifully remastered visuals rebuilt in stunning high detail.

- Playtime: Approximately 30–50 hours.

Physical versions of the game have been confirmed, with the full game on the Switch 2 cartridge — whether that carries over to the west, we don't know yet.

We'll update this story when Spike Chunsoft confirms an official English release. Fingers crossed!