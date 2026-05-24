At the Rocket League Championship Series Paris Major this weekend, the game's developer Psyonix has officially announced a "new era" of the popular multiplayer game alongside the reveal of Unreal Engine 6.

The free-to-play title, powered by UE3, will shift to Epic Games' new engine in the future. Fortnite was also featured in the trailer.

Rocket League is currently available for the Switch and received an update for the Switch 2 earlier this year, which included visual and performance improvements.