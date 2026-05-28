Nintendo's latest surprise app, Pictonico!, is now live on iOS and Android, and we'd wager that a few of you have already dived in to see what this silly little picture game is all about.

There's a vague WarioWare energy to Pictonico, which sees you putting your photos through a series of surreal minigames as quickly as you can. These minigames might task you with making a face eat a kebab, lick a lolly pop, or get its hair nice and lathered up, and you've got to do it all before the timer runs out.

If you're only playing the free demo, that's as far as the minigame selection goes (yep, just the three), but there are an additional 80 challenges split between two 'Volume Packs' for those who want to pay extra.

It all seems like a harmless bit of fun so far, even if the free stuff is a little more restrictive than we had initially expected. We'll be sharing our full thoughts on the game once we've spent a little more time with it, but until then, we're keen to find out what everyone makes of it so far.

You can share your first impressions of Pictonico in the following poll, but be sure to take to the comments afterwards to add a little more detail.