Sonic Adventure, which was originally released on Dreamcast and followed with a DX version on the GameCube in 2003, announced Sonic's true arrival in the 3D space.

To this day, the Adventure series is still loved by many fans of the blue blur, and as part of Sonic's 35th anniversary celebrations, Sega has shared some early concept art for the original Sonic Adventure title, retrieved from the archives.

Here's a look at some familiar zones and faces, courtesy of the official Sonic the Hedgehog social media account:

As for what else we can expect from Sonic's 35th anniversary celebrations, Sonic's video game voice actor Roger Craig Smith recently said there's some "exciting stuff" on the way, including a birthday bash for Sonic in June at IGN Live.

Sonic's fourth movie Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will also be arriving in cinemas next year on 19th March 2027.