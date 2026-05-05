If all of these modern games have left you craving something a little more retro, then Devolver Digital's next joint might be just the thing you're looking for.

We first covered Dark Scrolls — the dungeon-scrolling fantasy game from Gato Roboto and Gunbrella dev Doinksoft — a couple of months ago, and today, it has dug up its release date: 28th May.

With the Switch launch mere weeks away, Doinksoft has shared a new trailer showcasing some online co-op gameplay, and it looks every bit as entertaining as you'd hope. As a reminder, this is a side-scrolling dungeon crawler with a particular shmup flair, tasking you with clearing out nasty creatures before the ever-moving frame pins you in a tight spot.

The new gameplay trailer gives us a taste of just how chaotic things can get when playing with a pal, showing a handful of different playable characters and their unique playstyles.

Once again, we're particularly enamoured with the throwback vibes on display here, with the chunky pixel sprites and parallax scrolling backdrops putting us in mind of the early Shovel Knight reveals.

Here's a little more information about what the game has in store and a handful of screenshots from Devolver:

- Choose from a cast of nine playable characters and hurl axes, fling arrows, toss knives and even flip steaks at a rogues’ gallery of bizarre enemies

- Each character, whether they're a burly berserker or a saxophone-playing rat, has unique skills, side objectives and customizable trinkets to experiment with

- Super authentic old school visuals, SFX and music. Looks and sounds like classic games of yore, but with the sparkle of modern controls and design

- Procedurally generated levels stitched together from hand-crafted rooms. Every run offers new surprises, branching paths and skill-testing bosses

It looks chaotic, for sure — maybe a bit too chaotic for some — but it certainly looks like there's fun to be had here.