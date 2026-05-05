Although the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light has been delayed, the title from the Hitman developer IO Interactive is still on its way to other platforms this month, and new details are now emerging.

If you're wondering about the length of Bond's new mission, it seems we now have a vague idea about how long a single playthrough will take to complete.

YouTube JorRaptor apparently spoke to the title's gameplay director and some other members of the development team, and was supposedly told 007 First Light will take the average player around 20 hours to finish the main campaign (thanks, Insider-Gaming).

"We're looking at a 20 hour campaign for the average player, and this is without the recently announced Tactical Simulator that will see brand new missions added, ever after launch."

So, depending on the difficulty level of the playthrough and the skill of the player, it may take less or even more hours to complete. Of course, similar to Hitman: World of Assassination, there'll also be a range of missions via the Tactical Simulator, where players can compete in new challenges to earn the best high score.

If we hear anything else about the length of 007 First Light's main game campaign, we'll provide an update. This title launches on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on 27th May 2026 and will arrive for the Switch 2 "later this summer".