If you're a fan of short and sweet experiences such as Toree 3D and Macbat 64, physical distributor Super Rare Games has announced the Toree & Friends Collection for Switch.

This package contains a colourful mix of fast-paced platforming, quirky characters and nostalgic-style adventures. Players can expect "5 titles featuring 9 vibrant games" on one game cartridge.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

This release, priced at $40.92 / £31.00, will also come with a full-colour manual, exclusive sticker set, and 3-card trading pack. The estimated shipping date is June 2026, and pre-orders go live next week on 9th April 2026. There's a maximum of two copies per order, and there are total of 4,000 copies available, so get it while you can.

Of course, you can also play these titles right now, as they're all available on the Switch eShop for an incredibly low price.