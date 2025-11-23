Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition arrived earlier this year in January, but fans on the hybrid platform were left behind when the new DLC and other updates never showed up.

Now, alongside an apology about missing the previous window, Arc System Works has confirmed the Season 4 "DLC characters" and "implementation of ranked matches" will be arriving in the Switch version of the game on 18th December 2025. As a reminder, these characters include Venom, Unika and Lucy from the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Here's part of the translated message about the update and DLC delay on Switch:

We had initially announced that the game would be released in the fall of 2025, but due to additional issues arising during the operational testing process, we have changed the release date. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been eagerly awaiting the update for any inconvenience caused. The development team is making every effort to ensure a high level of perfection so as not to impair the gaming experience of our users. We hope you continue to enjoy GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition.

We sincerely apologize to everyone waiting for this update for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding. ▼Details arcsystemworks.jp/portal/post-... #GGSTSwitch #GuiltyGear — Arc System Works America (@arcsystemworks.com) 2025-11-21T19:12:29.031Z

In case you need a reminder, the Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive includes 28 playable characters in the base package, including the first three seasons of the title.