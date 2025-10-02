Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Onion Games has shared the Western release date for Stray Children, a childlike RPG where a young boy is transported into the world of a retro RPG and encounters a world where only children live. And it's finally coming out in the West on 30th October 2025.

If that sounds familiar, well, it should! Onion Games is the team behind the rerelease of the cult classic PS1 RPG Moon, which similarly transported your character inside the world of a video game.

In fact, many of the devs at Onion Games worked on the original 1997 release; the team is primarily made up of Yoshiro Kimura (director and game designer), Kurashima Kazuyuki (art director), and Hirofumi Taniguchi (composer), whose credits include Rule of Rose, Chulip, Little King's Story, Chibi-Robo, and Super Mario RPG. That's an eclectic mix!

But Stray Children seems to be very much in the same vein as Moon, an oddball RPG which subverts genre tropes. Moon is probably most famous for inspiring Toby Fox and Undertale nowadays, and you can see those elements even clearer here.

Instead of battling enemies outright, you can choose to whisper in the ear of the Olders — described as "monstrous adults carrying the heavy load of their own inadequacies, self-doubt, and the many other grievances that all grown-ups gather." Oh geez, way to call us out, Onion Games...

You can choose to make them laugh, smile, or tell them you love them, but don't expect to win them over immediately. There will be plenty of strange and unique interactions throughout as you attempt to save the kids from the Olders. And if Moon is anything to go by, this will certainly be a bit of an odd one.

October is already packed full of amazing games, but this one could be one to look out for. Especially if you loved Moon (like this writer did). It's not for everyone, but there's nothing else quite like it.

Have you been keeping an eye on Stray Children? Will you be checking this out on Switch later this month? Let us know in the comments!