If you cast your mind back to the early days of the Switch eShop, before the storefront was swamped by slop and rip-offs, you might recall Battle Chef Brigade — a weird fusion of cooking sim and action RPG all wrapped up in a sweet anime-inspired art style. It was a lovely little game from developer Trinket Studios, and what do you know, the team is back with something that looks equally intriguing.

Battle Suit Aces is a sci-fi RPG that mixes the bold visuals of old-school mech anime with some particularly deep-looking card combat. It boasts the same visual style as its predecessor and another interesting mash-up of gameplay styles

Arriving on the Switch eShop on 7th October, Battle Suit Aces will see you assemble a rag-tag team of space explorers and set out into the stars in search of 'Relic Suits' — those big mech-like guys promised by the title. There's a certain visual-novel-ness to how the story unfolds, and you can catch up with your team between missions by preparing meals or hanging in communal areas — hello? Persona? — but the missions themselves look to be the big selling point.

The game's card-based combat appears to be full of tactical potential, as you put together a frontline of mech pilots, each with their own abilities and goals. Cards can be moved around to target more foes or swapped out for different objectives, and you'll build up your deck with even more hunky anime action heroes as you progress through the story.

Here's a handful of screenshots from developer Trinket Studios:

Battle Suit Aces is currently listed on the North American eShop for $24.99. It'll be arriving at a particularly stacked time for Switch releases, but may end up being one to watch for those after a slice of something different.