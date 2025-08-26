Following the exceptional work carried out to reimagine Zelda: Ocarina of Time with Ghibli-inspired visuals, animator RwanLink is back with another stunning short film.

This time, it's focused on Zelda: Majora's Mask to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary, which commenced back in April to align with the game's release in Japan in 2000. And holy moly, the short film is absolutely stunning! Not only are the visuals alone simply beautiful to look at, but the overall direction is stellar, and the soundtrack from 'Mosik' really adds to the emotion.

The whole thing took around 8 months to complete, with RwanLink pouring around 40 hours a week into the passion project. The result is absolutely astonishing; there are just so many cool little details, including the cheeky inclusion of some actual Ghibli characters in and around Clock Town.

Of course, in addition to the cutscene-style presentation, we also get a glimpse at what gameplay might look like if Zelda: Majora's Mask were built with Ghibli-inspired visuals. It's pretty neat. Finally, in a rather touching conclusion, RwanLink himself removes his own mask to reveal his face, thanking fans and Patreon members for their support over the years.