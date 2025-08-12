Developer Pocketpair is still very much in the midst of a lawsuit from Nintendo over its smash-hit title Palworld, but it may have another issue on its hands.

As covered by The Gamer, a new title by the name of Palland is now available via the Switch eShop, and everything from its basic description to its screenshots indicate that it's a blatant rip-off of Palworld. Does that also make it a rip-off of Pokémon..? Well, Nintendo would probably say so, yes. We're not so sure about Pocketpair.

Developed by BoggySoft (lovely), Palland was released on 31st July 2025 yet has already been heavily discounted by 60% to a paltry £3.99 / $5.99. Just goes to show how much faith BoggySoft has in its product, huh?

We should also point out that the screenshots included on the eShop page (which you can view below) don't appear to be indicative of the actual experience. If you check out gameplay videos on YouTube from channels like Nintendo Hall and Game Buoy Games, you can see that the visuals aren't even remotely comparable. Where's all the grass?! It's almost on par with Scarlet and Violet, for goodness' sake (joking - gosh).

Anyway, it's interesting (and funny) that the game responsible for Nintendo's recent lawsuit against Pocketpair now has its own rip-off – on the Switch, no less! Guffaw.

We're fascinated to see whether Pocketpair takes any action against BoggySoft and Palland while it's still knee-deep in its own legal battle against Nintendo. Chances are it probably won't, but who knows.