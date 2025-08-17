GungHo Online's free-to-play multiplayer title Ninjala is now in its fifth year, and it looks like the development team will be winding down major support after 21 seasons.

In a new update, bumping the game up to Version 21.0, an official announcement mentions how the team has decided Season 21 and the latest Ninjala Pass will "run indefinitely".

Thank you for playing Ninjala. The Ninjala Team has an announcement regarding the duration of Season 21. In order to provide all Ninjala users with an enjoyable experience and stable service over the long term, we have decided Season 21 will run indefinitely.

Accordingly, the Season 21 Ninjala Pass will also last indefinitely. We will still continue to hold various events such as WNA Tours.

The servers for Ninjala apparently won't be going away anytime soon. The title even received a Switch 2 compatibility update on 19th June 2025 - fixing some "previously identified issues".

This bubblegum ninja game was released for free on the Switch eShop in June 2020, after multiple delays. When Ninjala was initially revealed, it was often compared to Splatoon – with GungHo's CEO Kazuki Morishita describing it as being "very different".

In our review of the game here on Nintendo Life around the time of its release, we awarded Ninjala seven out of ten stars.