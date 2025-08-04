Koei Tecmo has released a brand new trailer for Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack, which will contain DX versions (essentially, expanded versions) of the Atelier Ryza trilogy of games, which launched on Switch. Plus, the trio has a release date of 13th November 2025 for both Switch 1 and Switch 2.

There's a catch, however. If you already own the Atelier Ryza games on Switch — that is Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, and/or Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key — then there's no way to upgrade to the new versions or even transfer your save data, as per the official website:

"Upgrading from 'Atelier Ryza,' 'Atelier Ryza 2,' 'Atelier Ryza 3' to 'Atelier Ryza DX,' 'Atelier Ryza 2 DX,' 'Atelier Ryza 3 DX' is not supported. Additionally, save data, trophies, and DLC cannot be transferred."

That's probably a bit of a bummer for those of you who have started getting into the newer trilogy on Switch right now, but there are a handful of new additions to the DX versions that may sweeten the deal.

For one, there are brand new playable characters, a "Custom Combat" mode where you can adjust enemy numbers and levels, and bonus items for those with save data of the Ryza games on Switch.

For Ryza 1, Agatha, Kilo and Romy are among the new playable characters and will feature a storyline that takes place parallel to the main game, as well as what happened between the first two games. Empel and Lila are new characters coming to Ryza 2 and they will have a whole new map to explore alongside Ryza. Lastly, Ryza 3 introduces a new side story featuring Clifford and Serri and a brand new event and new island.

Have you been waiting to dive into Atelier Ryza? Will you be grabbing the trilogy on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.