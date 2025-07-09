Following on from the recent news WWE 2K25 would be making its way to the Switch 2, 2K has now confirmed the latest basketball entry NBA 2K26 will also be released on Nintendo's new hybrid platform.

It will arrive "this Fall" – with Nintendo also confirming this news on its own social platforms earlier today. The cover star is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City Thunder, and pre-orders for the game will open this week.

2K originally announced it would be bringing the NBA 2K series to the Switch 2 during the initial showcase for Nintendo's new platform. WWE 2K25 will arrive first and is scheduled to launch on 23rd July 2025, following on from 2K's other titles like Civilization VII. Borderlands 4 is also on the way.