Julian LeFay, the man often referred to as "the father of the Elder Scrolls" and co-founder of the indie developer OnceLost Studio, has passed away after a years-long battle with cancer. The announcement was made by his studio earlier today on social media. He was 59 years old.
LeFay was instrumental in the early days of Bethesda's RPG history, back when the likes of Daggerfall was laying the foundations for what was to come from the studio in the likes of Oblivion and Skyrim.
In the post, OnceLost said that he was "not just a colleague, he was a visionary who fundamentally shaped the gaming industry as we know it today."
LeFay numerous credits include programming lead on Arena and Battlespire, project lead on Daggerfall, as well as having credits on The Elder Scrolls Redguard and Morrowind.
He also worked as a composer and designer on games such as Wayne Gretzky Hockey (which came to NES) and music on the DOS Where's Wally? game.
LeFay's daughter also shared a poignant statement, saying "Thank you for supporting his vision and giving him hope and strength until the end".
The studio addressed how this tragedy will affect work on its upcoming RPG, The Wayward Realms, and it's quite emotional reading:
"He touched the lives of millions of players worldwide and inspired countless developers to push creative boundaries. Julian's legacy will live on in every realm, every quest, and every moment of wonder that players will experience in The Wayward Realms."
Our thoughts are with LeFay's friends and family, and he will be missed by many in the industry.
F*cking terrible.
Terrible news - condolences to his family and may he Rest in Sovngarde
Sad news this week
I hope there's something out there
That really sucks. What a bummer. I wish he could have at least finished what he was working on.
@Princess_Lilly me too
Really unfortunate to hear and even more so since he was still relatively young - my condolences to his family and friends!
59 years. F*ck cancer.
Just “thoughts”? Not “thoughts and prayers?”
another soul joins the eternal feasting in sovngarde.
the elder scrolls has been a big part of my life. bless his soul.
It’s a shame. Daggerfall is still crazy ambitious. Cool that the original dev team are working on a spiritual successor sort of deal.
The Elder Scrolls formula is still one of favorites in gaming.
RIP, Mr. LeFay.
It seems like he left a big legacy with the Elder Scrolls series (which I still haven't played to this day, maybe at soke point down the line). My condolences go to his family.
@ShieldHero https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCqrmqatK-4 Listen to this for the full hour and you will understand (jk)
