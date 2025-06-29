The Switch 2 has been out for almost a month now and while Nintendo already shared an official chart confirming the compatibility of certain Switch accessories, our American-based senior video producer Zion Grassl has now gone a step further with a video reminder.

He's been testing various first and third-party Switch accessories with Nintendo's new hybrid system and has now shared this handy video of what does and doesn't work on the Switch 2. There's even some stuff that kind of works, but still has some setbacks. If you want the full rundown, check out the video above.

We've also highlighted some of the items that will and won't work below.

(Mostly) won't work on the Switch 2:

Official Nintendo Adjustable Charging Stand

Original Switch Dock

Genki Covert Dock (charging but no output)

MicroSD Card (will only transfer photos and video, Switch 2 uses MicroSD Express Card)

Switch cases, but some cases and packs can still fit a Switch 2 (PDP Sheikah Slate case, HORI adventure packs)

Nintendo Switch console grips (Satisfye etc)

Joy-Con grip holder, straps, charging standing, charging grip, and wheels do not work with Joy-Con 2

Will work on Switch 2 (with a few caveats):

Original Switch Joy-Con (can't be attached to the system)

Original Switch Pro Controller, select Power-A Controllers, select fight sticks, Poké Ball Plus (won't wake console up from sleep)

Ring Fit Adventure accessories (Joy-Con 2 works appear to work with game)

Nintendo Labo works on Switch 2 (system tablet too big for Labo VR Goggles)

Switch 2 can be charged with Switch AC adapter (can't power Switch 2 Dock)

USB Network Adapter (use the built-in ethernet port instead)

Once again, this is just a selection of items tested, and you can find out more about what Switch accessories will and won't work with the Switch 2 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.