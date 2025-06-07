Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

We've got some exciting news for Scott Pilgrim fans, with Tribute Games announcing it's teaming up with Universal and the series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley to release an "all-new, action-packed" video game entry on multiple platforms including the Switch.

Scott Pilgrim EX is set to arrive in "early 2026" and will reimagine the fan-favourite universe with its modern approach to traditional brawlers. Here's some official PR about what exactly you can expect:

"Players take on the role of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more of the all-star crew to battle a variety of enemies in a warped version of Toronto overrun by demons, vegan henchmen and robots in an epic quest to save the city.

"With hard-hitting combat and explosive art, Scott Pilgrim EX reinvents classic 2D brawling for a new era, blending high-energy action with fun character progression. Each of the seven playable characters features a full move set from the start, but players can customize their experience through upgradeable stats, and equippable special items making every fighter feel truly personal. Players will be able to dive into a brand-new storyline, co-written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and the team at Tribute Games. They can also unleash creative combos, wield wild weapons, and brawl through co-op action—set to all-new music by Anamanaguchi —as Scott Pilgrim EX delivers a bold new chapter for longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Apart from the creator, who is deeply involved in this project, Anamanaguchi will also be returning to provide an explosive blend of 8-bit and "hyper-melodic rock". Pixel artist Paul Robertson is also helping out Tribute's in-house team on character animations and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off director and showrunner Ben David Grabinski is also on board as a creative consultant.

Check out the reveal trailer above and let us know if you're excited for this one in the comments below.