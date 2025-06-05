Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

If you're old enough to read this, you're likely old enough to remember that, at its launch, the Switch provided us all with a few giggles as we learned that its cartridges, tiny as they are, had been coated in a yummy-tasting sauce that keeps silly animals and the like (who famously hate delicious sauce) from eating your precious games and choking. Or worse, rendering your game unplayable.

Of course, being the thorough experts that they are, a handful of gaming journos, including Jeff Gerstmann over on his YouTube channel, and our very own Alex, during his Switch 2 unboxing, have been busy licking Switch 2 games all over again to find out if they are coated in the same sauce - which we believe is the bittering agent called Denatonium Benzoate, as this is what went on the OG Switch carts.

This bittering agent is non-toxic, but you better believe it tastes gross, as its entire point for existing is to make you eject something from your mouth post-haste!

So, we do know the Switch 2 carts have this bittering agent on them — it's already been confirmed — leaving the only point in doing this being the simple joy of seeing someone try to control their faces as they recoil in disgust.

Jeff's done a great job of restraining his horror, you can check his effort out in the time-stamped video above. But how did Alex do? Well, let's find out.

Now, we're off to check our local shop for a copy of Mario Kart World to have for breakfast.

Looking forward to tasting your Switch 2 games? Eh...let us know all about it in the comments?