If you're old enough to read this, you're likely old enough to remember that, at its launch, the Switch provided us all with a few giggles as we learned that its cartridges, tiny as they are, had been coated in a yummy-tasting sauce that keeps silly animals and the like (who famously hate delicious sauce) from eating your precious games and choking. Or worse, rendering your game unplayable.

switch 2 cart taste
Here's a picture of Hookshot Media director Damien McFerran tasting a cart back in ye olden days of the Switch 1's launch. He does seem to be enjoying that, to be fair, though he said they tasted "revolting" at the time. — Image: Nintendo Life

Of course, being the thorough experts that they are, a handful of gaming journos, including Jeff Gerstmann over on his YouTube channel, and our very own Alex, during his Switch 2 unboxing, have been busy licking Switch 2 games all over again to find out if they are coated in the same sauce - which we believe is the bittering agent called Denatonium Benzoate, as this is what went on the OG Switch carts.

This bittering agent is non-toxic, but you better believe it tastes gross, as its entire point for existing is to make you eject something from your mouth post-haste!

So, we do know the Switch 2 carts have this bittering agent on them — it's already been confirmed — leaving the only point in doing this being the simple joy of seeing someone try to control their faces as they recoil in disgust.

Jeff's done a great job of restraining his horror, you can check his effort out in the time-stamped video above. But how did Alex do? Well, let's find out.

Now, we're off to check our local shop for a copy of Mario Kart World to have for breakfast.

Looking forward to tasting your Switch 2 games? Eh...let us know all about it in the comments?

[source youtu.be]