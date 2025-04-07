Ahh, here we go, the Nintendo Switch 2 coverage you've been waiting for: the new red cartridges still taste bad. Finally, we can all rest now.

GameSpot bravely put this question to Takuhiro Dohta, the director of the Switch 2 and Programming Management Group Senior Director. And he confirmed that, yes, that gross-tasting coating is back. "I do not advise that you do [lick the cartridges]" Dohta told the publication.

We haven't managed to get our hands — or, well, our tongues — on a Switch 2 cartridge yet, but Dohta seemed keen on discouraging people from taste testing the red plastic casing: ""We don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption. We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out." So, yeah, don't eat the cartridges.

Also on hand to weigh in on the cartridge tasting conversation was Kouichi Kawamoto, producer of the Switch 2. He confirmed that he actually did try licking a Switch 1 cartridge. His response? "Never again. I can't believe that other people are trying that."

The original Switch 1 cartridges are coated in Denatonium Benzoate, a bittering agent that is meant to deter kids from tasting the cartridge because of its gross taste. It's non-toxic, so even if you do get curious, there's no danger from trying it, you'll just wish you didn't.

Still, it was a topic of conversation around the Switch 1's launch eight years ago, and everyone just had to try it, didn't they? We're absolutely, positively sure people will do the same with the Switch 2 cartridges.

Let us know if this was the new you were waiting to hear about down below!