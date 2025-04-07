Ahh, here we go, the Nintendo Switch 2 coverage you've been waiting for: the new red cartridges still taste bad. Finally, we can all rest now.
GameSpot bravely put this question to Takuhiro Dohta, the director of the Switch 2 and Programming Management Group Senior Director. And he confirmed that, yes, that gross-tasting coating is back. "I do not advise that you do [lick the cartridges]" Dohta told the publication.
We haven't managed to get our hands — or, well, our tongues — on a Switch 2 cartridge yet, but Dohta seemed keen on discouraging people from taste testing the red plastic casing: ""We don't want anybody to be at risk of any unwanted consumption. We have indeed made it so that if it enters your mouth, you'll spit it out." So, yeah, don't eat the cartridges.
Also on hand to weigh in on the cartridge tasting conversation was Kouichi Kawamoto, producer of the Switch 2. He confirmed that he actually did try licking a Switch 1 cartridge. His response? "Never again. I can't believe that other people are trying that."
The original Switch 1 cartridges are coated in Denatonium Benzoate, a bittering agent that is meant to deter kids from tasting the cartridge because of its gross taste. It's non-toxic, so even if you do get curious, there's no danger from trying it, you'll just wish you didn't.
Still, it was a topic of conversation around the Switch 1's launch eight years ago, and everyone just had to try it, didn't they? We're absolutely, positively sure people will do the same with the Switch 2 cartridges.
Finally, the answers to the REAL questions on everyone's mind
Excellent. I love grossing people out with it. I introduced my wife to it over the weekend coincidentally. She couldn’t believe they made them taste bad and I dared her to lick Mario kart ! 🤣😂
Good now don't have to try this now , i licked switch 1 carts once before I and instantly regretted it lol 😆.....
One time I absentmindedly touched my tongue for some reason right after touching Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s cartridge. I quickly regretted it lmao
The taste of next gen gaming.
At $80 a pop, the last thing you want is your cartridge eaten.
I never minded the taste…
Noooo! I was so hoping for a caramel-flavored cartridge!
Some fantastic advice and disclaimers
Good Good i was wondering about this. Now if they really wanted it to taste like the switch 2. The flavor of the game cartridge is something in the game. Example: mario = mario's sweating feet after beating a level. Kirby = Bad breath because of all the things he sucks up.
Dang it I was hoping for cherry flavor this time
I don't think Switch cartridges taste nearly bad enough. I've eaten plenty of food that tastes much worse than them.
Spoiler warning please! 😋
But what if it's because only part of the game is in it? You might have to download the rest of the game to get the full taste!
I, uh, I never tried to lick my cartridge.
Finally, the most important bit of information about the Switch 2 has been revealed
Backwards-Palatability
I still go back to that video of Jeff Gerstmann discovering how bad Switch cartridges taste when I need a laugh. Nobody even knew they were made to taste bad at that time haha
Now THIS is gaming journalism! Pulitzer Prize stuff 👍
Maybe American ones can taste nicer?
I was hoping they'd add a bit of spice to the flavour to accompany the red cart...
@Pak-Man beautiful post... just perfect.
Yes! Finally the negativity can end.
