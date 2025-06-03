Nintendo has shared a special Creator's Voice video on its YouTube channel, just days before the launch of the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 console.

This time, the focus isn't on the upcoming third-party games coming to the console. Rather, it focuses on the Nintendo Switch 2's Custom Processor — specifically, the custom Nvidia T239 processor.

In the video, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang starts by celebrating the Nintendo Switch and Satoru Iwata, who he says "wanted to create something no one had seen before. A console powerful enough for big cinematic games, but small enough to take anywhere."

"[Iwata's] clarity, his purpose, it still inspires our work every day." Huang continues, reflecting on Iwata's passing before the Switch's launch.

500 engineers work on the Switch, and with the new console, Huang says the "new mission" was to "build a new console that takes the original vision further." The team had to reinvent absolutely everything in the console, and Huang believes that the new custom chip is "unlike anything we've ever built before."

Huang also lays out the many breakthroughs of the chip, calling it a "technical marvel", being able to balance out ray tracing, high powered graphics, and backwards compatibility while using minimal power "in the palm of your hand."

Well, it won't be long until we can all put it to the test. At the time of writing, we're just two days away from the console's launch. So brace yourselves!

Let us know what you think of Nvidia's chip in the comments.