Switch 2 is out today—you may even have yours already—and it's already proving to be something of a hit with fans, following on from the massively successful original console.

There's always one burning question when a new portable appears on the market, though: just how big is the Switch 2 when compared with decades of handheld evolution? We've already attempted to answer this question once, but now we've got an actual unit in the office, it's time to expand the scope a little.

Below you'll find the Switch 2 compared to every handheld we have in the Hookshot Media office—it's by no means an exhaustive list (we're missing an Atari Lynx and TurboExpress, to name just two devices), but we hope it goes some way to giving you an idea of the new hybrid system's dimensions.

So there you have it. Sorry we couldn't do the entire history of handhelds—that might have to wait until Switch 3 arrives sometime in the next decade.