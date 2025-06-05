Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Switch 2 is out today—you may even have yours already—and it's already proving to be something of a hit with fans, following on from the massively successful original console.

There's always one burning question when a new portable appears on the market, though: just how big is the Switch 2 when compared with decades of handheld evolution? We've already attempted to answer this question once, but now we've got an actual unit in the office, it's time to expand the scope a little.

Below you'll find the Switch 2 compared to every handheld we have in the Hookshot Media office—it's by no means an exhaustive list (we're missing an Atari Lynx and TurboExpress, to name just two devices), but we hope it goes some way to giving you an idea of the new hybrid system's dimensions.

Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 5
Let's start off with something familiar - here's how the Switch 2 compares in size to the Game Boy family of consoles — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 3
Next up, we've got some monochrome options (from top-left): Supervision, Gamate, WonderSwan, Game & Watch Widescreen, Game.com, Game & Watch Dualscreen — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 9
Here's how the Switch 2 compares to Sega's Game Gear and Game Gear Micro — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 7
In this image, the Switch 2 is seen with (from top-left) Gizmondo, Nomad, WonderSwan SwanCrystal, Neo Geo Pocket Color — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 4
Nintendo's DS and 3DS systems are up next — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 6
Sony's PSP, PSP Go, PSVita and even PocketStation are seen with Switch 2 here — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life
Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 8
Some quite modern options here, from the top: Evercade EXP, Playdate, Steam Deck OLED, Analogue Pocket — Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

So there you have it. Sorry we couldn't do the entire history of handhelds—that might have to wait until Switch 3 arrives sometime in the next decade.

Gallery: Nintendo Switch 2 Size Comparison - Here's How It Compares To (Almost) Every Other Handheld Known To Humankind 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life