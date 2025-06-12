Nippon Ichi Software has announced that it will be launching Disgaea 7 Complete in Autumn 2025 on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Originally released in 2023 as Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, a Complete Edition launched exclusively in Japan the following year on Switch, PS5, and PS4. A Western release wasn't confirmed at the time, and now it seems that this is exclusive to the Switch 2.
The game will include all previously released DLC and bonus content, plus additional story content, and a new playable character.
Let's check out the key features:
- Complete At Last: Experience the definitive version of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Includes all DLC and bonus content!
- Netherworld Nostalgia: Join Fuji, Pirilika, and the rest of the Hinomoto crew on a brand-new adventure featuring Netherworlds from past Disgaea titles. Complete this new bonus episode to gain access to the eternal next main character, Asagi!
- Unlimited Power: Disgaea 7’s zany strategic challenges are more over-the-top than ever before with the addition of uncapped stats, free-to-use Infernal Weapons, and the ultimate Disgaea challenge: Rakshasa Baal.