Nippon Ichi Software has announced that it will be launching Disgaea 7 Complete in Autumn 2025 on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Originally released in 2023 as Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, a Complete Edition launched exclusively in Japan the following year on Switch, PS5, and PS4. A Western release wasn't confirmed at the time, and now it seems that this is exclusive to the Switch 2.

The game will include all previously released DLC and bonus content, plus additional story content, and a new playable character.

Let's check out the key features: