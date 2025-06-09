Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 820k

We must admit, when Atari announced Adventure of Samsara over the weekend, it took us a good couple of minutes to realise it was officially linked to the classic 2600 game Adventure.

Watching the trailer, the overall look and feel of the game didn't really form any connections in our mind, but then the title came up and we thought "heh, Adventure of Samsara from Atari, that's kinda like the original Adventure". Slumped in chairs after caning the Switch 2 for a few days, the penny finally dropped.

Adventure of Samsara is, according to Atari, a completely new game set in the world of Adventure. In other words, then, it's neither a sequel not a remake. It is, however, a metroidvania, kinda like what the company did with Yars Rising in 2024.

Developed by indie studio Ilex Games, Adventure of Samsara will see you traverse 10 unique biomes with gameplay reminiscent of classic Prince of Persia titles. And, of course, for those who recovered the Enchanted Chalice and perhaps discovered Warren Robinett's hidden room in the original 1980 game, there will be plenty of curious easter eggs to discover.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Metroidvania Exploration – Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades. - Classic Gameplay Feel – With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes the timeless feel of games like Prince of Persia (1989) while offering something entirely new. - Original Worldbuilding – Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore. - Adventure Easter Eggs – The game features nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players. - Collectibles – Hidden collectibles boost health, mana, damage, and flasks, while dozens of augments let players customize their playstyle.

There's no date for Adventure of Samsara yet beyond the current 2025 window, but we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.