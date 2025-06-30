Hamster, known for its suite of retro Arcade Archives ports, has revealed its next Switch 2 game as part of the Arcade Archives 2 series. And, just like Ridge Racer, it's another polygonal arcade-to-home port. This time around, it's Air Combat 22, which is coming to both Switch 1 and Switch 2 on 3rd July 2025.

Spotted by Time Extension (via Famitsu), Air Combat 22 is an arcade game from 1995 and a spin-off of the original 1993 Air Combat arcade game. These games would eventually become part of what we know as the Ace Combat series, which actually celebrates its 30th anniversary today (for the console port of the original, at least).

The Switch 1 version comes in at $14.99, with the Switch 2 one priced at $16.99. And, those of you who don't have a Switch 2 yet, you'll be able to buy an upgrade pack when you eventually upsize for $2.99.

Both versions of the game come with "Original Mode", "High Score Mode", and "Caravan Mode", but the Arcade Archives 2 version (for Switch 2) will also get a resolution bump and additional modes such as "Time Attack" (not Network Mode though, as this is a single player game).

Air Combat 22 was a step-up in nearly every way to its predecessor. Named for running on the Super System 22 hardware, the game let you choose form one of three aircrafts — Grumman F-14 Tomcat, Sukhoi Su-27 and the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Notably, this is the first time that Air Combat 22 has ever received a console port, so it's fantastic that we're finally getting it in a more-accessible format. And if the Ridge Racer Switch 2 version is anything to go by, you're in for a treat.

Let's hope we get more Ace Combat love on Switch 2, especially after the fantastic Ace Combat 7 port.

Will you be picking up Air Combat 22 on Switch 1 or 2? Land in the comments below.