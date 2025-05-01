Since announcing the Switch 2, Nintendo has been updating its services, storefronts and even merch to reflect this new generation. Now, in the latest update, Switch eShop cards are reportedly getting a "visual refresh".

Some of these new eShop cards have apparently already been shared on social media and it seems Nintendo will be releasing different-priced cards with some updated character art. Noticeably this includes Donkey Kong's new look.

Universo Nintendo's Necro Felipe goes into a bit more detail about this explaining how the cards no longer specifically mention "Nintendo Switch console" and now just display "Nintendo eShop". Here's a look, along with a before and after of the Donkey Kong eShop card:





Obviamente, o Donkey Kong foi alterado para seu novo design:

According to GoNintendo, these new cards have only been revealed for Brazil so far but the designs will probably follow in other locations around the globe.

While on the subject, Nintendo's Switch update yesterday also replaced Donkey Kong's existing avatar on the system with his new look for the Switch 2 generation. You can see what this looks like in our previous story: