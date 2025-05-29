Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Shin'en Multimedia has released what is, to our knowledge, the first launch trailer for the Switch 2 with Fast Fusion.

Launching day one with the new console, Fast Fusion is the follow-up to 2017's Fast RMX, letting you merge vehicles together to create one of potentially hundreds of combinations. The new trailer gives us our best look yet at the core gameplay, and while it certainly looks familiar, you can tell it's been given a nice lick of paint for the Switch 2.

It's been confirmed that the game will run at 4K/30fps at launch, with a more balanced performance mode allowing for mixed 4K at 60fps. The team is currently looking into a potential patch to bring the performance up to 120fps in certain setups.

There will be a total of 12 tracks at launch, however Shin'en Multimedia has confirmed that free content updates will be provided in the future. It's not known what this will entail at the time of writing, but we have to imagine that a few more tracks will be added to the roster.

For now, we're very excited to dive into this one. Fast RMX was one of the standout launch titles for the Switch 1, blending gameplay from F-Zero and Wipeout with blistering speeds and super-smooth performance.