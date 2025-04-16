Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Alongside its full reveal of the Switch 2, Nintendo announced the GameCube library would be added exclusively to the new system's online 'Expansion Pack' tier.

At launch, we'll be able to play three titles and Nintendo has now uploaded another look at F-Zero GX on its 'Nintendo Today!' mobile app. You can see the fast-paced racing as well as the game's local split-screen.

If you are a fan of F-Zero and haven't played this entry before, it's well worth a look. It was made by Sega's Amusement Vision and originally debuted on the GameCube in 2003. There was also the arcade release F-Zero AX.

Nintendo has also announced it will be releasing a new wireless GameCube controller, which can be ordered from the My Nintendo Store in June. Apart from F-Zero GX, Zelda: Wind Waker and Soul Calibur II, the GameCube library will also receive multiple other titles in the future like Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Chibi-Robo.

You can check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life to find out more about all the GameCube games on the way to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier.