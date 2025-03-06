Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

It's the month of March and for Xenoblade fans it means the return of Monolith Soft's Wii U game Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Of course, this new version for Switch is the 'definitive edition' and that means updated visuals as well as additional content. As we noted in our hands on, this title now "looks and feels every bit as good as the most recent entries in the franchise" with these enhancements.

"The muddiness in the UI and graphics is gone, the new Quick Cast ability has big consequences for how fast and fluid everything feels, and there's lots more little wrinkles and additions — such as optional onscreen combo prompts — that we're sure we'll see the full benefit of as the game progresses."

If you're still not convinced though, check out this latest wave of commercials uploaded on Nintendo's YouTube channels (above and below):

Along with this, Nintendo has also released a new wave of Xenoblade icons, you can redeem these for 10 Platinum Points each.